Hyderabad Airport receives Mass Fever Screening System from Govt

Hyderabad: Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Hyderabad International Airport is continuing to handle the international relief flights under the government of India’s largest offshore evacuation programme of Vande Bharat Mission (VBM). All international arrival passengers and airline crew undergo mandatory health screening by the Airport Health Officers to identify symptomatic passengers to safeguard the spread of COVID-19 and provide necessary medical assistance to such passengers.

With an objective of enhancing the efficacy of the screening process, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Government of India, in coordination with Asian Development Bank, has provided Hyderabad International Airport with a state-of-the-art thermal ccanner – a Mass Fever Screening System, funded by the UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund). The new thermal scanner will be used by the Airport Health officials of MoH&FW (Ministry of Health & Family Welfare).

The new thermal scanner at Hyderabad International Airport is a ceiling mounted Mass Fever Screening System. This system is capable of scanning, detecting and tracking febrile persons with elevated skin temperature.

The system automatically adjusts and adapts to the surrounding ambient temperature without any human intervention. With its Intuitive User Interface and Dual-Displays (Day Camera + Infra-Red) it provides easy identification of passengers with elevated temperature, while simplifying operations and minimizing handling.

The new thermal scanner imparts more control to the Hyderabad Airport Health Organization, along with the existing thermal scanners at the International Arrivals.

Mr. Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL), said, “We are thankful to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in having this modern equipment installed at the Hyderabad International Airport. We are grateful to the sponsors ADB and UNICEF for this humane gesture. With this facility, it makes the task of the health officials who serve at the airport round the clock, a little more easy.”

Dr. Anuradha Medoju, Sr. Regional Director, AP & Telangana, Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India, said, “The new top-end mass fever scanner at Hyderabad International Airport enhances our efficiency multi-fold. With the help of the intuitive technology we are able to screen passengers effectively. The system alerts us if any passenger is found with high temperature, without disturbing passenger movement and throughput. We are thankful to all the stakeholders for this gesture for assisting us in the system supply, installation and integration.

Hyderabad International Airport has handled close to 40,000 international arrivals passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic from May till date. To facilitate the arriving international passengers, the Airport has kept the international arrivals and the entire stretch right from the aerobridge to the arrivals ramp fully sanitized and fumigated, this includes – sanitisation of every nook and corner of the building and public areas including aerobridges, washrooms, chairs, counters, trolleys, railings, doors, lifts, escalators, baggage belts and etc. The airport also enforced the social distancing among passengers right from the aerobridge to across the terminal.

After the health screening of passengers, the passengers proceed for immigration clearance. Glass shields are provided at the immigration counters to avoid any personal contact between the passengers and Immigration officers. Each counter has specified social distancing norms in place. All arriving check in baggage is sanitized through the disinfection tunnel integrated to the baggage belt as arranged by the airport. The baggage trolleys available in the baggage hall are kept fully sanitised for the passengers’ use.