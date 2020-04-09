Hyderabad: With the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting total lockdown having brought India virtually to a standstill position, many migrant labor are facing a tough time in coping with the situation. With neither money in their hands nor any safe shelter available during the current lockdown, the migrant labor are the most affected during these tumultuous times.

Recognizing the important role played by these migrant labour in nation building and in keeping the economy running, GHIAL believes that it is our society’s combined civic duty to support them in their hour need.

Daily 1000 food packets to be distributed among migrant labour

Distribution to continue during the lock down period (up to 14 th April)

GMHC officials to collect and distribute on behalf of GHIAL

In line with this, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has come forward to help the migrant labor during their hour of need. In co-ordination with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), GHIAL has started distribution of packets of freshly cooked food to the city’s migrant labour.

From 6th April onward, GHIAL has started distributing 1000 food packets per day (500 lunch packets + 500 dinner packets), which will continue till the lockdown is lifted (14th April). GMR Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF) is facilitating the process.

The food packets have been prepared under hygienic conditions and contain 300 gms of cooked rice items in each packet. The distribution is presently being undertaken to the migrant labour residing in the Shastripuram area by GHMC, given the restrictions of movement due to the lockdown.

