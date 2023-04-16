Hyderabad airport wins two awards at 7th Garden Festival- 2022

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) bagged two awards at the recently concluded 7th Garden Festival- 2022, organized by the Department of Horticulture, and the government of Telangana.

The team bagged first place in two categories – landscape and traffic island maintenance. Senior officials from GHIAL on Sunday received the awards from the Telangana minister for agriculture and horticulture, S Niranjan Reddy, at an event organized at the Public Gardens, Nampally, Hyderabad, in the presence of other participants and government officials.

GHIAL received the first prize in the following 2 categories –

Landscape gardens maintained by Private companies (Over 90 acres)

Traffic Islands and dividers maintained by Private companies

Several eminent organizations like Ramoji Film City, Pragati Resorts, Alankrita Resorts, Celebrity Club and recognised IT organizations competed for these coveted prizes.

The winners were judged by a panel of eminent horticulturists and senior horticulture officials from the government of Telangana after a detailed inspection.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport nurtures a thriving natural ecosystem, which features diverse and abundant flora and fauna. Its landscape has earned widespread acclaim and recognition for its green initiatives.