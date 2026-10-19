Hyderabad airport’s X account hacked, recovered quickly

Hyderabad: The official X account of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here was hacked on Monday and subsequently recovered.

The IT team immediately detected the compromise, initiated measures and recovered the account, GMR Hyderabad International Airport sources said.

A complaint has been lodged with the city cyber security police, they said.

“We have robust IT and security processes and our team was able to retrieve it immediately. A complaint was lodged with the X platform. All Standard Operating Procedures were followed,” the sources added.

Posts promoting a cryptocurrency-related rewards programme reportedly appeared when the account was compromised.