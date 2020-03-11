Hyderabad: Akbar Owaisi appears in court, witnesses identify

A+ A-

Hyderabad: AIMIM Floor legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi on Wednesday appeared before the Special sessions court in connection with a hate speech case, Two witnesses in the case have identified him before the judge.

Special Sessions Judge for the trial of cases against Member of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly had earlier directed Akbaruddin Owaisi to appear before the court on 11 March, upon which he appeared before the court.

Two prosecution witnesses Venkatesh and laxman in the case today identified him before the judge. Witnesses in their testimony told court that it was Akbaruddin Owaisi who had delivered the hate speech in Nizamabad town in 2013.

The hate speech case is presently under trial and the special court has already recorded the chief examination of the witnesses. For further proceedings in the case, the witnesses wanted to identify the legislator, who is an accused in the case before the judge. The court has asked Akbaruddin Owaisi to appear before the court for the identification purpose.