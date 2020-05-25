Hyderabad: Al-Qaeda funding accused Zubair shifted to city

Hyderabad: Alleged Al Qaeda terrorist Mohammad Ibrahim Zubair an engineer from Hyderabad, who was deported to India from the United States five days ago along with other stranded Indians, has been shifted to city on Monday. A team of Cyberabad police have brought the engineer from Nagpur to his residence at Alwal.

On May 19, Zubair was deported to India and brought to Amritsar, later he was sent to quarantine centre, Two days ago he was brought to Nagpur, Maharashtra. The Nagpur police have communicated information of his presence to the family members of the Zubair which stays at Alwal area in Cyberabad.

A team of Alwal police along with the family members including his mother have been to Nagpur on Sunday morning and on Monday evening he was shifted to Hyderabad. “We have shifted Zubair to Telangana, since he is not involved in any case in India he was let off after collecting his details” said a senior official of Cyberabad police.

Mohammad Ibrahim Zubair an engineering graduate from Osmania University originally hails from Moghalpura area in old city was convicted by the US Grand jury after he along with his brother Mohammed Yahiya Farooq had pleaded guilty for funding global terror organization Al-Qaeda.

