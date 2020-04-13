Hyderabad: Alert in Old City after 13 of a family test positive

Healthcare officials shifting the suspected patients from Talab Katta to the isolation centre at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: 13 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been detected at Road No. 11 in Talab Katta area Old City.

A 60-year-old woman from that locality had been admitted to a private hospital after complaining of a heart attack later on Thursday night. She later died. After observing her post morterm reports, officials came to know that she had been infected with the virus.

When the healthcare officials came to know that she had the virus, they rushed to the deceased’s residence in Talab Katta on Friday and shifted over 40 suspected patients to the Gandhi Hospital.

Giving details of the patients, higher officials said, “After tracing down the family we immediately took them to the isolation center and tested them. Later on today, 13 people who were in primary contact of the deceased were tested positive for COVID-19.”

The official added, “All the patients being treated at Gandhi Hospital.”

Though the travel history of each of these confirmed cases is not yet revealed.

