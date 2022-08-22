Hyderabad: All gates of Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar fully shut

The authorities lifted the gates of the twin reservoirs for the first time this season on July 10.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 22nd August 2022 7:23 pm IST
Osman Sagar

Hyderabad: The gates of the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar were completely closed on Monday as the rains receded and the water flow from the upper reaches to the twin reservoirs stopped.

One gate of Himayat Sagar was open by one foot and two gates of Osman Sagar were open by one foot. These gates were also closed by the evening as the inflow stopped completely.

On Monday, the water level was Osman Sagar was at 1786.20 feet against the full water level of 1790 feet. In Himayat Sagar, the water level was 1760 feet against the full water level of 1763 feet.

The gates of the twin reservoirs were raised for the first time this season on July 10 after heavy rains.

