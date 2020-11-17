Hyderabad: Ambulance – car collision killed three and injuries two

Hyderabad: On Monday, three persons two died and two sustained serious injuries after a serious accident involving an ambulance and a car at Maheshwaram on city outskirts in the afternoon.

The three persons who died were identified as J Jangamma (70), N Saiamma (45), and Anand (40), who was the driver of ambulance. Two others including J Manjula and Kumar, who was driving the car, are in critical condition and receiving treatment.

Jangamma, 70 year –old, from Nagarkurnool, one among the injured man is now discharged from a Hospital in Khothapet.

As quoted by Telangana Today M Madhusudhan, SHO Maheshwaram police station said, “When the ambulance reached Kothur Gate, a Swift Dzire car driven by Kumar coming in the opposite direction rammed into the ambulance at high speed. The driver of the car tried to overtake another vehicle and in the process rammed into the ambulance.”

The police officials said that the accident was so severe that the injured were trapped in the mangled vehicles for a long time. The police had to use iron bars to pull out the injured persons from the ambulance and car before shifting them to the

hospital.

A case is registered by the Maheshwaram police and investigation taken up. The bodies were shifted to the Osmania General Hospital, Hyderabad mortuary for postmortem examination.