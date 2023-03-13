Hyderabad: Amit Shah’s flight faces technical glitch

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Home Amit Shah who visited Hyderabad to attend the 54th annual Raising Day celebrations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Sunday waited for almost three hours for his flight to Kochi as it was delayed due to a technical glitch in the aircraft.

He flew out of the city only after an alternative arrangement was made for him at the nearby Dundigal Air Force Academy.

Amit Shah addresses CISF Raising Day parade

Earlier, addressing a 54th CISF Raising Day parade at National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hyderabad, Shah said that the CISF will safeguard crucial ports and airports in the country as it has been doing for the past 53 years.

Shah lauded CISF for its work in strengthening India’s economy and said that Naxalities and terrorists are under control due to CISF.

For the first time, CISF conducted the ‘Raising Day’ celebrations outside the National capital, New Delhi. It used to be held at CISF ground located on the outskirts of Delhi, in Ghaziabad.

Amit Shah’s flight develops technical snag in Hyderabad

After the conclusion of the parade at NISA, Shah was scheduled to depart for Kochi at 12 noon. However, the technical snag in his aircraft delayed the schedule. He flew out of Hyderabad at around 3.30 p.m.

As per the schedule, Shah was expected to reach Thrissur by afternoon and visit the famed Sakthan Thampuran palace which was reconstructed in Kerala-Dutch style in 1795 by Sakthan Thampuran.

At 3.24 pm, Shah took to Twitter and shared, “Leaving for Kerala. Will be among the people of Thrissur at Janasakthi Rally in the evening. Will also visit the historical palace of Sakthan Thampuran, the founder of Thrissur city and offer Puja at Sree Wadakkunathan Temple, a holy shrine built by Bhagwan Parasurama.”