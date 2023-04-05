Hyderabad: Anees-ul-Ghurba will be ready in two weeks, officials review construction

Hyderabad: All the construction works of the Anees-ul-Ghurba complex will be completed in the next two weeks and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will soon inaugurate this new building of Anees-ul-Ghurba in Nampally, Hyderabad.

Advisor Minority Welfare, Government of Telangana, Abdul Khayyum Khan along with Chairman Telangana State Waqf Board Muhammad Masihullah Khan, Akbaruddin Owaisi, MLA, Director Minority Welfare Department M.B. Shafiullah IFS, Syed Khwaja Moinuddin and other officials reviewed the construction work.

Later, Muhammad Masihullah Khan informed that the construction of Anees-ul-Ghurba, by the State Government through the Wakf Board, will be completed before Eid-ul-Fitr and steps are being taken to inaugurate it soon.

He said that this building located in the heart of the city will be used for the education and development of orphan, poor and deserving children of the community.

Abdul Khayyum Khan said that hostel and school will be established in this building. He said that Rs 40 lakh has been spent on the construction of this building so far and steps will be taken to develop it as a center of educational activities.

The committee formed to promote Anees-ul-Ghurba is headed by the state minority welfare minister and one of its members is secretary minority welfare department but both were not present during today’s inspection.

According to sources, construction work is in the final stage in this building and the last phase of work includes dyeing and other works. It is said that during the visit, the officials inspected the ongoing works in detail and also got information about their quality.

The committee had earlier announced that the construction of the Anees-ul-Ghurba complex consisting seven floors will be completed at one go, and only after the completion, the allocation of the space to the departments concerned would be made