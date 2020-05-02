Hyderabad: Another constable tests positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: A constable working with the Rachakonda police commissionerate here has tested positive for COVID-19, police sources said on Saturday.

The 26-year-old constable is undergoing treatment, they said, adding that due precautions were being followed.

In early April, a head constable of the city police had tested positive of coronavirus, officials had said.

Source: PTI

