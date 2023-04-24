Hyderabad: Another heritage building Devdi Iqbal-ud-Dowla cries for maintenance

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, known for its rich history and culture, boasts several heritage buildings that depict its glorious past. However, one of the city’s iconic heritage buildings, Devdi Iqbal-ud-Dowla, is crying for maintenance.

The issue has been highlighted by the spokesperson of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Amjed Ullah Khan who has tagged Special Chief Secretary Urban Development Arvind Kumar and requested him to take necessary action.

The spokesperson of MBT has shared photographs of the heritage structure in a tweet, stating that it is on the verge of destruction.

In the photographs, the historical monument can be seen in a dilapidated condition with garbage surrounding the building.

Devdi Iqbal-ud-Dowla (heritage structure) located in old city of Hyderabad neglected by authorities and is on the verge of destruction, A new platform has been constructed, Request @arvindkumar_ias to visit the site and take necessary action for it's preservation. @KTRBRS pic.twitter.com/eJKaAdFbf6 — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) April 23, 2023

The sorry state of Devdi Iqbal-ud-Dowla is a reflection of the neglect that some heritage buildings in Hyderabad face. Despite their cultural and historical significance, these structures cry for maintenance.

Devdi Iqbal-ud-Dowla

Devdi Iqbal-ud-Dowla, a mansion and heritage structure built in the last 18th century, was the devdi of Sir Viqar ul Umra, also known as Iqbal ud-Dowla.

The building is an example of Palladian and Edwardian styles of architecture, and it stands as a testament to the city’s rich architectural heritage.