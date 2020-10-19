Hyderabad rains:Another wall of historic Golconda Fort collapses

Rasia HashmiUpdated: 19th October 2020 5:07 pm IST
Photo: TWITTER/@Iamtssudhir

Hyderabad: Incessant rain over the past week in Hyderabad caused immense damage to the 500-year-old Golconda Fort. Days after a portion of one of the miradors of a rampart of Naya Qila collapsed, a portion of the wall near Sri Jagadamba temple located inside the historic Golconda Fort has fallen owing to the torrential rains which pounded Hyderabad till two days ago. The nearly 20-foot tall wall is on the way to the highest point of the fort.

Photo: TWITTER/@CrescentDome

No one was injured because of the wall collapse as there were hardly any visitors because of the heavy rains, floods and the Covid-19 situation.

10 months ago the Archaeological department had carried out repair works on some portions of the Golconda Fort which was the seat of Qutub Shahi dynasty.

Locals alleged that the officials concerned did not take note of the cracks which appeared on the fallen wall.

According to The Hindu, a team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials inspected the damaged portions of the fort. The area has been cordoned off to prevent further damage.

ASI official told that the steps and rocks of the Kingsway, the wall near the Jagadambika temple, the rear wall and a structure near the second well have suffered damage.

It must be recalled that the wall of the Katora Houz which is located outside the inner fort also collapsed on October 15.

The Golconda Fort was built by the Qutub Shahi rulers who ruled for 160 years from the fort. It is listed as an archaeological treasure by the Archaeological Survey of India under The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act.

