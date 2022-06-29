‘Bye Bye Modi’ hoarding in Secunderabad; GHMC declines to comment

Hyderabad: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive meet is scheduled to take place on July 2 and 3, a massive hoarding was put up in Secunderabad, across Tivoli Cinema near Parade Ground.

The hoarding had the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with hashtags #BYEBYEMODI and huge writings such as “Don’t Kill People Modi”, and “Enough Modi.” It also had references to the newly launched Agnipath scheme, farm laws, demonetisation and the Central Government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis in the second wave.

The hoarding which was put up on June 28 by unknown people was immediately removed the next day.

This is not the first time that such hoardings and posters have been installed around the city. In February this year, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Hyderabad on February 5 to unveil the Statue of Equality, a group of youngsters protested in the Hussain Sagar Lake asking several questions such as job creation, ITIR for Telangana, Rail Coach Factory, Turmeric Board, Bayyaram Steel Factory and the setting up of an IIM in the state.

On May 26, Modi visited Hyderabad to participate in the completion of 20 years of the Indian School of Business (ISB) and address the graduation ceremony of the Class of 2022. Several posters, allegedly put up by the supporters of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party, sprung up on his way to the university asking him questions about the various pending projects.

When Siasat.com tried to reach out to an official from the Vigilance and Enforcement Department of the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation), they declined to comment on the issue.

The National Executive Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the city of Hyderabad on July 2 and 3 to attend the national executive meeting of the BJP at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

Several chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are also expected to be present during the national-executive meeting. The Prime Minister last visited the city to participate in the 20th annual day celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB) and the graduation ceremony of the postgraduate programme class of 2022 of the business school.