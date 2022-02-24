Hyderabad: Anti-drug awareness campaign held by city police

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister of Fisheries & Cinematography launched the anti-drug awareness campaign conducted by North Zone Police of Hyderabad City in Begumpet on Thursday.

Speaking to a large crowd the minister said, “Prevention of substance abuse must be a part of the academic curriculum to mitigate the growing problem of addiction. Generating awareness and proper recreation are important factors to prevent substance abuse.”

He spoke about how the Hyderabad City Police’s recent arrests on drug abuse and appealed to the people to help fight the menace. “The idea behind the initiative is to sensitise youth against the use of drugs and to engage them in the campaign,” he said.

Present in the campaign, City Police Commissioner C V Anand said that peer pressure and instant gratification are main reasons behind drug usage. “Once you choose drugs you leave your career, family, and all the good things behind. All the youngsters should spread the ‘Say No to Drugs’ message in their communities,” he said.

He added that the city police will conduct various awareness programs in the future, “We are going with a multipronged strategy to counter drug menace. We are taking up strict enforcement through the H-NEW wing, a first of its kind, in the state. We have identified hotspots and are actively intervening.”