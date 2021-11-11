Hyderabad: Applications invited for appointment of lecturers in Govt degree colleges

Hyderabad: Dr B. Sunita Padmavati, Principle of Government Degree and PG College for Women, Hussaini Alam invites applications for the following part-time lecturers:

Commerce: 6 posts, computer science/computer application: 6 posts, English: 5 posts, math: 1 Post.

Candidates must submit their applications along with copies of their testimonials to the college office by 4 o’clock on November 15.

All the candidates must be post-graduate with 55% marks with NET/SLET or PhD. Women candidates shall be preferred.

The interviews shall be held at Government Degree College, Khairatabad at 10:30 am on November 17.

Government Degree College, Golconda

Dr. K Srinivasaraju, Principle of Government Degree College for women, Golconda invites applications for part-time guest faculty lecturers for the following subjects:

Commerce, computer science, history, Maths, English and Telugu. The medium of instruction in the college is English.

Candidates must submit their applications along with copies of their testimonials to the college office between 10.30 am to 3.30 pm on November 13.

All the candidates must be post-graduate with 55% marks with NET/SLET or PhD with teaching experience.

The interviews shall be held at Government Degree College, Khairatabad at 10:30 am on November 17. For further information, the candidates may contact Ajay Kumar, Senior assistant of the College.

Falaknuma Degree College

Falaknuma Degree College invites applications for the following lecturers:

Commerce: 4 posts, computer science: 4 posts, English: 3 posts, history: 1 post, maths: 1 post and Telugu: 1 post.

Candidates must submit their applications along with copies of their testimonials to the college office before November 14.

The interviews shall be held at Government Degree College, Khairatabad on November 17.

Govt Degree College, Chanchalguda

The Principal, Dr Venkata Ramana invites applications for the following guest lecturers:

Commerce: 3 posts, computer science: 3 posts, English: 3 posts and history: 1 post.

Candidates must submit their applications along with copies of their testimonials to the college office before 5 pm on November 15.

The interviews shall be held at Government Degree College, Khairatabad at 9 am on November 17.