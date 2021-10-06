Hyderabad: Applications invited for cyber security courses

Hyderabad: National Academy of Cyber Security (NACS), Hyderabad has invited online applications for admissions into cyber security courses. The last date for the online application is October 26, 2021.

Interested intermediate, degree, diploma, engineering and post-graduates candidates are eligible for the courses.

Courses offered by the NACS are:

Cyber security officer

Diploma in cyber security management

Post diploma in cyber security management

NACS provides upto 60 per cent fees subsidy for SC, ST, BC, EBC, OBC, Minorities, Physically challenged and women aspirants.

After the successful completion of the course, the candidates can work as cyber security officer, information officer, information analyst, IT security engineer, systems security administrator, information risk editor, computer security respondent, cryptologist and also as teachers in educational institutions.

The successful candidates have good job oppurtunities both in India as well as in foreign countries.

Interested candidates can secure more information by checking the website (click here) or can contact at the given number.