Hyderabad: Applications invited for cyber security courses

Hyderabad: National Academy of Cyber Security (NACS), Hyderabad has invited online applications for admissions into cyber security courses. Intermediate, degree, diploma, engineering and post graduates candidates are eligible for the courses, a press release informed.

The courses offered by the NACS are:

1. Cyber Security Officer

2. Diploma in Cyber Security Management

3. Post Diploma in Cyber Security Management

NACS provides upto 60 percent fees subsidy for SC, ST, BC, EBC, OBC, Minorities, Physically challenged and women aspirants.

After the successful completion of the course, the candidates can work as Cyber Security Officer, Information Officer, Information Analyst, IT Security Engineer, Systems Security Administrator, Information Risk Editor, Computer Security Respondent, Cryptologist and also as teachers in educational institutions.

The successful candidates have good job oppurtunities both in India as well as in foreign countries.

The last date to submit online applications is August 13. Interested candidates can secure more information by checking the website www.nacsindia.org or can contact at 7893141797.