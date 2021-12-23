Hyderabad: Applications invited for online cyber security courses

The last date to submit online application is December 31, 2021.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 23rd December 2021 6:19 pm IST
Hyderabad: Applications invited for online cyber security courses
Representative Image

Hyderabad: National Academy of Cyber Security (NACS), Hyderabad has invited online applications for admission into cyber security courses. Intermediate, Degree, Diploma, Engineering, PG are eligible for the courses.

The courses offered by the NACS are:

  • Cyber Security Officer
  • Diploma in Cyber Security Management
  • Post Diploma in Cyber Security Management
  • Certificate in Cyber Security.

NACS provides up to 60 percent fee subsidy in the form of concession in the course fee will be given to SC, ST, BC, EBC,OBC, Minority, PH, Women candidates and Ex-Serviceman and their children under Swarna Bharat National Skill Development Program.

MS Education Academy

The last date to submit online application is December 31, 2021. For online applications, interested students can visit the website . For more details, contact below.

Helpline

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button