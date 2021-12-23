Hyderabad: Applications invited for online cyber security courses

Hyderabad: National Academy of Cyber Security (NACS), Hyderabad has invited online applications for admission into cyber security courses. Intermediate, Degree, Diploma, Engineering, PG are eligible for the courses.

The courses offered by the NACS are:

Cyber Security Officer

Diploma in Cyber Security Management

Post Diploma in Cyber Security Management

Certificate in Cyber Security.

NACS provides up to 60 percent fee subsidy in the form of concession in the course fee will be given to SC, ST, BC, EBC,OBC, Minority, PH, Women candidates and Ex-Serviceman and their children under Swarna Bharat National Skill Development Program.

The last date to submit online application is December 31, 2021. For online applications, interested students can visit the website . For more details, contact below.