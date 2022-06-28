Hyderabad: Are crimes in the city going out of control?

Hyderabad: A minor girl’s gang rape, mob violence and honour killings severely dented the image of Hyderabad. These incidents have brought focus on the city’s security.

Hyderabad occupies the second position in terms of security cameras leaving behind London, New York and Beijing. The Government of Telangana had set up an ultra-modern command and control center to link 6 lakh cameras around the city which also raises the question of data privacy.

According to police officials, due to the extensive vigilance, the number of crimes has decreased. But still, the city is witnessing a growing number of crimes where mob culture and drug menace are on increase.

The population of the city is growing rapidly and the current number of police force is woefully insufficient and hence there is growing reliance on technology to control the crimes.

Two honour killings and five rape cases in a month pose a big question over the security of the city.