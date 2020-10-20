Hyderabad: Army relief teams on standby

SameerPublished: 20th October 2020 10:42 pm IST
Hyderabad: Indian Army flood relief teams have once again been put on standby in Hyderabad and Secunderabad for anticipated rescue operations of people due to heavy rains forecast for the next few days.

The Indian Army said on Tuesday that the teams were kept on standby on request of the state government.

Nine flood relief teams with boats are on standby to be launched immediately on requirement. Additional teams and boats will be sent as per the situation, a defence release said.

“These preparations are over and above the current deployment of six flood relief teams with boats and medical facilities at Gulbarga and Yadgir districts of Karnataka from October 17 who have already evacuated 427 marooned people to safe locations. The evacuation process is still continuing with increasing water flow of Bhima and Krishna Rivers,” it said.

Following the heavy rains of last week in Telangana that had resulted in inundation of the Bandlaguda area of Hyderabad, Army flood relief teams had evacuated 153 people and had distributed a large number of food packets to the stranded people.

Source: IANS

