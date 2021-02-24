Hyderabad: Arrested Godman sent to 14 day judicial remand

Hyderabad: The Nampally Metropolitan criminal courts on Wednesday sent the Godman Syed Gulam Samdani Quadri aka Ali Quadri to 14 day judicial custody after the Charminar police produced him before the court in cheating case promising funds from Chief Minister’s relief fund.

Meanwhile the south zone police have registered another cheating case against cleric Syed Gulam Samdani Quadri aka Ali Quadri in Hussainialam police station.

According to the sources, Feroz khan a resident of Shahgunj in old city has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that in December 2018, resolving his house dispute. But the cleric did not resolve his problem, when Feroz asked about his amount back he gave only ten lakhs after one year. On insisting to pay the remaining amount, Ali Quadri allegedly threatened him with dire consequences.

The south zone police informed that the accused Syed Gulam Samdani Quadri aka Ali Quadri is religious leader, who claims to be a close associate of many influential persons is in a habit of cheating the innocent persons in the name of resolving their civil disputes and also to provide letters from the political leaders for CM relief funds and other activities.

He has cheated a cancer patient from old city by allegedly collecting two lakh rupees by promising funds from Chief Minister’s relief fund upon which Charminar police arrested him.