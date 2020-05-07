Hyderabad arterial roads back to life

Hyderabad: A day after the Telangana government announced a bunch of relaxations in the third-phase of country-wide COVID-19 lockdown a large of private vehicles was seen plying on the roads of the state capital, Hyderabad on Thursday. Although Hyderabad City Police personnel have also been deployed at some of the entry points of the city like Chaderghat, Malakpet, Koti, and Secunderabad,” said some Traffic Police officials.

The numbers of private vehicles on the road were visibly high on Thursday but most of them were following the social-distancing norms and wearing face masks these officials added.

Earlier, the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had announced Hyderabad as a Red Zone area with some containment zones across the city. Besides this, three other adjoining districts like Medchal, Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy, and Vikarabad were also declared Red Zone districts by the Telangana State Government at the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

Telangana currently has nine districts in the Green Zone and 18 in Orange Zone. The districts in the Green Zone are Peddapalli, Nagarkurnool, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Warangal Rural, Wanaparthy, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

