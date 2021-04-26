Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi launches COVID-19 helpline under Majlis charity trust

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday launched a helpline to reach out to COVID-19 patients in distress amid an exponential rise in cases.

A team of doctors will be present to guide patients and their attendants on treatment, anyone can call on the given COVID-19 helpline number from 6 am to 12 midnight and get the help they need, AIMIM chief said.

The helpline is established under the initiative by Majlis Charity Educational and Relief Trust in collaboration with Access Foundation.

Speaking at the launch, Asaduddin Owaisi said that a 1.4 crore COVID-19 relief package has been set up, along with an oxygen bank with 250 cylinders and refiling services. Kits with essential medicines also being distributed for patients suffering mild to moderate symptoms.

A team of twenty executives and doctors is taking the initiative in the first phase and Aghapura function hall has been converted into a COVID-19 ward room.

“Depending upon the requirement as suggested by the doctors, medicines and oxygen cylinders will be provided to the patient,” Asaduddin Owaisi said while launching the helpline.

Owaisi said there is a need to react beyond politics in the current situation where the COVID-19 virus is throwing the claw. He ensures, “We will try to provide medicine or oxygen cylinders at the patient’s doorstep.”

“In the next few days, the Deccan Alumni of North America (DANA) will provide online counseling to the patients and the helpline will be functional round the clock,” Owaisi said, also urging people to get vaccinated.