Hyderabad: Aside from 18 projects, GHMC to set up a Biogas plant

Hyderabad: Along with 18 projects the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) approved a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to set up Biogas Plant at Khaitalapur.

The 18 projects were approved in the two meetings which were held on May 25 and May 31, in Hyderabad. The cost for HAL will be 3 to 4 crore rupees in 2022-23, and the biogas plant will cost one crore rupees.

The committee has approved a proposal to develop a model corridor from the Handrayangutta flyover to Moghal Colony at a cost of Rs 6 crore and build a multi-purpose function hall at Dasaram Basthi in Khairatabad at a cost of Rs 6 crore, replacing the Zakir Hussain Community Hall in Mallepally at a cost of Rs 5.9 crore.

The committee also cleared Rs 6 crore for the construction of a circle office at Gudimalkapur near the PVNR Expressway’s pillar number 56. Four road development plans were authorized by the standing committee.

It approved a project to install a cement concrete pavement for road widening from Patel Nagar STP to D Mart at Uppal Bhagayath Layout, costing Rs 4. 9 crores.

It authorized the purchase of 208 properties for the construction of an 18-meter-wide road connecting Sudershan Reddy Sweet Home Corner and Kimiti Colony. The proposal to purchase 278 properties in order to construct 45-meter and 60-meter roadways from IS Sadan Junction to Bairamalguda Junction and Indra Seva Sadan to Santoshnagar was approved.