Hyderabad: Asst Prof sends vulgar messages to girl student, held

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of crime against women, an Assistant Professor of a college allegedly sent abusive and vulgar messages to an M.Tech student studying in the same college.

As per the details of the case, the accused was harassing the girl after she rejected his marriage proposal.

The accused, aged 26 years was sending messages on the victim’s WhatsApp.

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl, Rachakonda police registered a case and arrested the accused. Police also seized his cellphone.

