Hyderabad: Attack on medico sparks tension at Gandhi hospital

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Gandhi hospital after medicos stage a protest in the hospital premises over the alleged attack by the attendants of a COVID-19 patient.

According to the sources a PG medico was allegedly attacked by an attendant of a deceased Covid-19 positive patient on Tuesday evening at the hospital’s Acute Medical Care (AMC) ward.

The 55-year-old deceased corona virus patient was on Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine due to breathing difficulties.

The in charge doctors said that , while the patient went to toilet located in the same ward, the patient collapsed and died within a few minutes. Though attendants were briefed about the medical condition, a close relative who was the attendant of the deceased, attacked the PG medico with a plastic stool and created a nuisance.

After the alleged attack Junior doctors staged a protest against the incident and demanded stern action against the attackers. The protesting doctors raised slogans “Save the doctors Save the Nation”.

Chikalguda police have reached have registered a case and investigation is under way.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.