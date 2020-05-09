Hyderabad: Man murdered at Chaderghat,property dispute suspected

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed in Chaderghat on Saturday night after a man was stabbed to death. The victim has been identified as Abdul Rahman and row over property is suspected to be behind the gruesome murder.

According to the reports, Rahman was allegedly waylaid by his co-brother Syed Dastagir and his three associates at Azampura area under Chaderghat police station limits. He was attacked with blunt objects resulting in causing grievous injuries over stomach for which he was shifted to a nearby hospital in the area.

On coming to know about the incident a team of Chaderghat police have reached spot along with the forensic CLUES team and investigation is underway.

As per the preliminary investigations police came to know that Abdul Rahman was reportedly having differences with his co-brother, over a property and this might be the motive behind the murder.

“We have certain clues about the suspects involved in the murder, they will be apprehended very soon” said P Sateesh Inspector Chaderghat police station.

However, the gruesome incident has surprised many citizens that despite ongoing lockdown and night curfew, how come the assailants succeeded in targeting a person just few meters away from the police station.

