Hyderabad: Attender in Mayor’s office tests COVID positive

Hyderabad: In a second case of COVID-19 reported within a week in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office, an attender tested Covid-19 positive.

The attender belonged to the peshi of Mayor Bonthu Rammohan. The Mayor’s chamber was closed for sanitization as soon as the matter came to light.

Meanwhile, a central team from New Delhi, headed by Joint Secretary Sanjay Jaju, visited the city to know about the steps taken to contain the spread of the virus in GHMC limits. The team held review meeting with GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and other senior officials on the measures taken up to tackle the coronavirus situation in the city.

