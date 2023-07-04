Hyderabad: Aurigene Pharma to set up USD 40M facility at Genome Valley

Hyderabad: Aurigene Pharmaceuticals Services, a unit of Dr. Reddy’s laboratories, will invest 40 million dollars to open a biomanufacturing facility at the city’s Genome Valley.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao took to twitter to announce Aurigene’s facility, which is set to provide employment to around 250 people.

Genome Valley is India’s first organized cluster for Life Sciences research and development, and clean manufacturing activities. It is home to 200 companies with a workforce of about 15,000 employees.

“Hyderabad offers an excellent ecosystem for for biologics R&D and manufacturing with 30-40 percent of total capacity for biologics in India”, KTR said in the tweet.

Aurigene Pharma’s investment has bolstered Hyderabad’s status as the top choice for biopharmaceutical research and production, he added.

Earlier this year, the minister had said that Hyderabad will become the ‘health tech Mecca’ of the world. KTR had also stated that Telangana has set a target to take the value of the life sciences ecosystem to Rs 20.5 lakh crore by 2030.