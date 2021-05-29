Hyderabad: Auto drivers in city face financers’ atrocities

Hyderabad: The poor auto drivers of the city are facing a challenge from the henchmen of the financing companies. Financers’ henchmen have started bullying the auto drivers for paying up their loan instalment.

While the auto drivers are desperately trying to earn some money during the lockdown relaxation hours to run their households, the bullying tactic resorted to by the financing companies is further making their lives miserable.

The auto drivers are constantly living under the threat of financers’ henchmen as they are forcibly taking away autos of those who have not paid their loan installments. Autos are the only source of income for these poor men.

The auto drivers constantly face the threat of police who, if not seize their autos during the lockdown, they take its pictures and hand them over hefty challans.

The finance henchmen are active in Chandrayangutta, Dilsukhnagar, Nalgonda Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki and many other areas where these henchmen forcibly take away their autos. The city police is a silent spectator to their atrocities.

According to the auto drivers they need to pay back their loan installment to the bank on daily or weekly basis. But, due to the lockdown, their income has been adversely affected and whatever little amount they get during the relaxation time it is barely enough to meet their families’ expenses. Hence they are unable to pay installment to the financing companies.

If the unethical and inhuman activities of the loan companies are not stopped the auto drivers financial condition will go from bad to worse and they will not have any option other than to beg for money

The government and the police must intervene to stop the bullying tactics of the financing companies against the poor and helpless auto drivers.