Hyderabad: Azharuddin, members of HCA booked after stampede

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association’s president Mohammad Azharuddin and other members of the HCA have been booked by the city police following a stampede at Gymkhanna grounds.

The complaint was filed by a sub inspector who was injured in the stampede as well as an injured lady. It has been alleged that the HCA sold tickets at an enlarged price in black.

Quoting Begumpet police inspector P Srinivas Rao, a report by Newsmeter said, ” A high stake of T20 cricket match tickets were sold in black, alleged the lady. On Thursday when HCA’s appointed contractor Paytm opened a counter in Gymkhanna grounds in Secunderabad, the crowd turned berserk when a man claimed that only 3000 tickets were left while the rest had been sold out. Following this, the crowd turned restive leading to stampede like situation”.

It is reported that around 20 cricket fans were injured and a couple fainted. Seven people were allegedly admitted to a hospital. The two patients who were discharged are Sujatha and Sai Kishore, both 25-year-olds.