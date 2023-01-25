Hyderabad: Bajrang Dal stages protest against Pathaan screening in Kachiguda

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at two movie theatres in Kachiguda when a group of right-wing workers from Bajrang Dal staged demonstrations demanding the screening of the movie ‘Pathaan’ be stopped.

Carrying saffron flags in hand, scores of the Bajrang Dal members marched into Inox theatre and Tarakarama theatre located at Kachiguda crossroads. Some of the protestors climbed onto the terrace and smeared the movie posters with black ink.

They shouted slogans ‘Bandh karo, Bandh karo, Pathaan movie Bandh karo,” and ‘Shah Rukh Khan Down Down,’.

The police were present at the theatre since morning and dispersed the gathering. The Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police had stepped up security at the theatres in view of the protest.