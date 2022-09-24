Hyderabad: Banjara Hills FoB being constructed using 3D method, says GHMC

Hyderabad: With an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore, a much-needed facility for pedestrians to cross the congested Banjara Hills Road No.1 section near GVK Mall is taking form.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is constructing a modern Foot over Bridge (FoB) equipped with several amenities for walkers at a rapid speed, by using a new 3D method.

This posh FoB near GVK Mall will have two lifts with a capacity of ten people each, two escalators, and eight CCTV cameras scattered throughout a network of surveillance. This FoB’s construction is made of mild steel, glass, and a conwood board frame.

In addition to this FoB on Road Number 1 Banjara Hills, the civic authority is constructing other such amenities for pedestrians around the city.

Over 43 FoBs were proposed on several important highways, with construction on 21 of them completed. However, the ideas to build four FoBs had to be withdrawn for a variety of reasons, according to GHMC in a news statement. The remaining pedestrian amenities are in varying states of completion.

As part of its ongoing efforts to promote pedestrian safety on city roadways, the GHMC has proposed the creation of 12 crossroads placed around the city, with a budget of Rs 33 crore. The junction development programme will include works such as junction expansion, traffic island development, bollard installation, central median development, and free lefts.