Hyderabad bank customer duped for Rs.35 lakh; AP man arrested

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s resident on Monday was arrested for duping a large number of bank customers through SIM swapping. The cuklprit was identified as Tamarana Chiranjeevi from Andhra Pradesh.

The man was taken under custody after one of the victims lodged a complaint with the police saying that an amount of Rs 35,89,899 had been transferred from three of his DCB accounts without his knowledge.

The victim alleged that his mobile number which was connected to his account was removed. He realised this when he accessed his account through Internet banking.

Five beneficiary accounts had been added without his consent. Police found that Chiranjeevi would create open accounts in various banks and give them to his aide Diwakar Srivastava. The latter would send links to the mail IDs of customers saying they had an IT refund.

Once the customer clicked on the links provided in the e-mail, his electronic device would be compromised. Srivastava would then gain access into their net banking and transfer the money into the bank accounts supplied by Chiranjeevi.