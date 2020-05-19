Hyderabad: Bank employee dies of COVID-19; staff quarantined

Hyderabad: An employee of one of the branches of State Bank of India (SBI) succumbed to COVID-19, following which around 1,000 employees of its various facilities located in the sprawling Local Head Office campus of its Hyderabad Circle, in Kothi area were evacuated on Monday.

An employee of the Commercial Branch on the campus and died earlier in the day at Gandhi Hospital. He had last reported for work on May 12 and since he was not looking well, others told him to go home and seek medical help.

According to The Hindu, 55-year-old man got admitted to the Chest Hospital with suspected pneumonia, later he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where he died. SBI Hyderabad Circle Chief General O.P.Mishra confirmed that the employee had died of COVID. He also informed that around 1,000 employees of the various facilities on the campus were evacuated and the campus was sanitised. Around 70 employees of the Commercial Branch had been asked to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

Earlier a customer who subsequently tested positive for COVID-had visited SBI branch in Puranapul. Later the branch was shut and all employees of the branch home-quarantined. However, all the employees had tested negative for COVID-19, according to Mishra.

