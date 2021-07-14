Hyderabad: Bank employee injured as security guard opens fire

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed at Gunfoundry area in city after a security guard working at bank opened fire on fellow employee.

This incident took place at the State Bank of India GunFoundry branch after the security guard Sardar Khan fired at a contract employee of the bank leaving him critically injured.

According to the sources, Surender, an outsourcing employee, had an argument with the security Khan over a trivial issue upon which the armed guard opened three rounds of fire with the licensed weapon.

During this incident Surender sustained critical injuries over chest and was immediately rushed to Hyderguda based Apollo hospital.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and took Sardar Khan into custody, while the forensic CLUES team too examined the crime scene.

The Abids police have also booked a case and investigation is underway.