Hyderabad: Bank of India appoints Nikhat Zareen as staff officer

Hyderabad: Bank of India has appointed 25-year-old boxer Nikhat Zareen as staff officer in zonal office, AC Guards.

According to a report published in the Times of India, Nikhat Zareen met MLC K Kavitha on Saturday. On this occasion, praised her and asked her to bring more laurels to the country and the state.

In 2011, Zareen won the gold medal at the World Youth and junior at Antalya in Turkey. She also wanted to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics, however, she could not fulfill her dreams after losing the fight against MC Mary Kom at the Olympic qualifiers tournament held in New Delhi in 2019.

Apart from winning the gold medal in 2011, she won a bronze medal at the second India Open international boxing tournament held in Guwahati. In 2019, she won a silver medal at Thailand Open international boxing tournament in Bangkok.