Hyderabad: Bar waiter arrested for harassing girl over WhatsApp

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crime cell of Rachakonda police on Wednesday apprehended a cyber-stalker for harassing a girl by sending sexually explicit videos and messages through WhatsApp.

The accused has been identified as Hossali Shiva Kumar 23-year-old, a bar waiter in Balapur met the victim at Bidar and befriended with her by force and met her several times. He also collected all the personal information of her family, later, he took the victim to a hotel room sedated her and took sexually explicit images of the victim.

Afterwards, he started blackmailing her to continue the relationship with him. When the victim refused, he started circulating those obscene images to the family members and friends of the victim.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under section 354D of Indian Penal Code (IPC) dealing with the offence of stalking and 67A for sending sexually explicit images and IT (Information Technology) ACT for committing a cybercrime.

Then police arrested the accused on the basis of technical evidence and taken him to judicial custody.

