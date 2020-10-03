Hyderabad: Barkas residents stage a protest for Moinabad rape victim

Hyderabad: On September 25, Nazia who was working as a maid at the residence of Madhu Yadav a TRS leader committed suicide at his bed room after he sexually harassed her, forcing her to resort to the extreme step.

After which several people from across the state were seen protesting.

However, one such protest was staged on Friday, around 2 pm in the afternoon when a group of few youngsters were protesting at the Barkas ground, the police have restricted them.

The protesters allege that the police asked them to stop it, as the protests are meant to be done in Moinabad and not here as the girl is a resident of that place.

Furthermore, the protestors calling out KCR and Mahmood Ali, Home Minister said that why aren’t they coming forward and demanding justice to the girl. They said, “When Mahmood Ali can speak for other rape victims why not for this Muslim girl.

The protestors demanded that the sed should also be charged with rape and not just rape.