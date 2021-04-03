Hyderabad-based college develops new technology to alert sleepy drivers

Hyderabad: In a bid to prevent road accidents caused by sleepy drivers, Hyderabad-based Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) developed a new technology that alerts them.

An artificial intelligence-based device will be fixed on the dashboard of a vehicle, from there it detects and scans the eyes of the driver, if found closed for a certain time, it will trigger an alarm to wake the person driving and prevent accidents.

“It is a modular system with plug and play facility and draws minimum power from the vehicle’s battery. It monitors the facial expressions of the driver in real-time by using AI analyses on his/her eyes and face to detect if he/she is sleepy,” a spokesperson of MCEME told Indian Express.

This accident prevention system based AI was being developed under a pilot project which is being handed over to Telangana government for further experiments and optimization.

The prototype along with the technology was recently handed over by lieutenant general Narayanan, commandant of MCEME to Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary of the IT department, Telangana government. Sundeep Kumar Maktala, President of Telangana Information and Technology Association (TITA), who collaborated with MCEME in the project was also present.

“The state government could effectively use it for RTC buses or other modes of public transport. The IT department will discuss with the Transport department in this regard and decide the further course of action” Sandeep said.

He also said TITA is going to collaborate on more 15 projects with MCEME and conduct hackathons in the future.