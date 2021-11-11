Hyderabad-based company develops LED that kills COVID-19 virus

Hyderabad: A city-based company has developed indoor lighting, ‘Raypure’, that claims to kill 95 percent of COVID-19 virus present in a physical setting within 60 minutes.

Ledchip Indus Private Limited has developed human-friendly ‘on UV’ (ultraviolet) light which kills bacteria and gives light too, as compared to the UV light developed by Niels Finsen in 1903 which was harmful to humans.

The ‘Raypure’ light will be launched by the electronic manufacturers at the Public Health Innovations Conclave (PHIC) between November 12-14 at the Hitex Exhibition Center.

In a press release, the company said that the product has been tested and validated by the Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular Molecular Biology (CCMB), the premier research organization in frontier areas of modern biology, in August 2021.

“This exclusive expo on Public Health, is a first of its kind in India, featuring innovation, technology, and best practices in public health to deal with ‘Life after Pandemic’,” said Managing Director of LED chip Indus Private limited, Vijay Gupta.

“It is a novel Non-UV Disinfection System, proven scientifically. The Raypure technology is validated on both SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and influenza virus by a Level 3 biosafety lab at Mt. Sinai Hospital, New York,” he added.

The indoor lighting technology reportedly costs a fraction of air purifiers is human-friendly, safe, easy to use, and needs zero maintenance. Unlike air-purifiers, it has no moving parts, no noise, no clogged filters that need change. Its technology is transparent but for the first time has been synthesized into single LEDs that emit light as well as germicidal power. The product comes in different shapes and sizes and is customizable to suit needs.

LED chip Indus Private Limited is a pioneer & sole producer of LED semiconductors in India for the last three decades.