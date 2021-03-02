Hyderabad-based construction firm sets record by laying 25.54 km lane in 18 hours

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based construction company IJM (India) Infrastructure Limited (IJMII) has set a new record by completing a 25.54km single-lane demarcation work in under 18 hours under the four-lane work of the Solapur-Bijapur section on the National Highway 13.

The company has now crossed its fingers that this feat will pave the way for its entry into the Limca Book of Records, which is a first of its kind in the country for a national highway project.

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari tweeted about the accomplishment of the work of the IJM India, a subsidiary of Malaysia’s IJM construction Berhad, and officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for completing the project.

Nitin Gadkari, congratulated all the employees who contributed to achieving this feat, as he said this will be recorded in the ‘Limca Book of Records’.

“500 employees of the contractor company have worked hard for this. I congratulate the project directors, officers, contractor company representatives and project officials of the National Highways Authority, including those employees,” the minister tweeted.

ठेकेदार कंपनी के 500 कर्मचारियों ने इसके लिए मेहनत की है। मैं उन कर्मचारियों सहित राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग प्राधिकरण के परियोजना निदेशक, अधिकारी, ठेकेदार कंपनी के प्रतिनिधि और परियोजना अधिकारियों का अभिनंदन करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/KNbDWsoCnq — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 26, 2021

Gadkari also said, “Currently 110 km of Solapur-Vijapur highway is in progress which will be completed by October 2021.”



IJMII project team leader M. Venkateswara Rao said that there were logistical and technical challenges in executing the huge road construction work, which was achieved and the record road construction work was completed within 18 hours.