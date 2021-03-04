Hyderabad-based electric motorcycle start-up commences delivery of Atum 1.0

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Published: 4th March 2021 12:45 pm IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based automobile start-up began the delivery of Atum 1.0, an electric bike. The bike runs on a lithium battery and needs 4 hours of charging to get its battery full.

The battery that weighs 6kgs is cost-effective too as it consumes only one unit per charge. It comes with a warranty of two years.

After one charging, the bike can travel a distance of 100 km. The price of the bike is Rs. 50, 000

Apart from it, neither the bike needs registration nor does the driver need a driving licence.

The company’s chairman Vamsi Gadam said that the designing and manufacturing etc of the unique bike that runs on electric charging took three years.

The bike can be booked from the official website of the company.

