Hyderabad-based Marut Drones gets DGCA certification for AG 365 drone

Hyderabad: The multi-purpose agricultural drone AG 365, manufactured by city-based Marut Drones, has acquired type certification approvals from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The multi-purpose AG 365 drone gives a higher return on investment (ROI) to the farmer as it’s specifically designed for Indian conditions.

Over 1.5 lakh acres of AG 365 have undergone comprehensive testing, and its performance has been improved for use in farming. The drone maker also mentioned that an extensive study is being conducted with AG 365 for the development of crop-specific drone spraying SOPs in collaboration with prominent agricultural institutions and research groups.

The drone was created especially for farming in order to decrease crop loss, use agrochemicals, and improve yields and income for farmers.

The founder of Marut Drones, Prem Kumar Vislawath, stated, “The company has been moving toward its goal of boosting agriculture.” Manual agriculture spraying has had negative impacts on workers’ health. The repetitive use of these sprays is cruel, exposing the farmer to toxins and increasing their risk of developing cancer. “With this drone, a drone entrepreneur might gain somewhere between Rs. 40, 000 and Rs. 90,000.”

The co-founder of Marut Drones, Suraj Peddi, stated, “We have created the first multi-purpose drone.” Our AG 365 is similar to tractors, and by changing the attachment, one can perform tasks other than spraying. “The user will benefit from a higher return on investment, and the drone can be used for various agricultural purposes all year.”