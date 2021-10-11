Hyderabad-based Medihauxe Pharma opens branch in Kerala

Hyderabad: City-based Medihauxe Pharma Pvt. Ltd has expanded its reach with the inauguration of its third branch in Kerala’s Kochi on Monday. The 24-year-old life-saving medicine distribution company has its branches in Telangana (two in Hyderabad) and Andhra Pradesh (Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam).

The facility at Kochin has a walk-in cold room maintaining a temperature 2-8 degrees as most of the medicines are temperature sensitive which is monitored with data loggers, the company said in a press release.

In case the temperature fluctuates in the cold rooms it is automatically brought to the notice of authorities by way of SMS alert and a tracking app. It is also backed up by an uninterrupted power supply.

“Medihauxe is a one-stop shop for all speciality and super speciality medicines under one roof,” said its managing director, P. Girish Bhat. The company with a turnover of Rs 200 crore also plans to explore the drone delivery of life-saving medicine.