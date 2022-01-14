Hyderabad-based MEIL bags highest no. of geographies for City Gas project

Hyderabad: City-based multi-sector global engineering major Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) on Friday said that it has emerged as the successful bidder for the highest number of geographical areas (GA) across India.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) had called for the bidding of City Gas Distribution (CGD) project for 65 Geographical Areas (GA) across India. Of the 65 GAs opened up for bidding, nobody has offered tenders for four geographical areas, thus bringing down the total number of GAs to 61.

In a statement, MEIL said it had offered tenders for 43 GAs and out of which the company won bids for 14 GAs.

The successful bidders who were awarded the parcels under the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project will have to construct city gate stations or mother stations, lay the main pipeline and distribution pipelines and install CNG stations.

The CGD aims at promoting green fuel (Natural Gas) like Piped Natural Gas (PNG) for households and industries (for domestic or industrial consumption) and also Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) used as fuel for vehicles and automobile industry.