Hyderabad-based NGO carries out free sanitization at old age homes, orphanages

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based NGO, which has provided more than 34,000 free meals to COVID-19 patients, is now carrying out free post-COVID sanitization at old-age homes and orphanages under its ‘mission sanitisation’.

Helping Spot Organisation owner Bhargav Ventrapragada said they received support for their campaign of supplying food in 15 locations in Hyderabad during the second wave of pandemic and they have now started ‘mission sanitization’ with an aim to sanitize 500 orphanages and old age homes in the city.

“We have a team of 18 people, most of them software employees. They are giving their time to do the charity work. I have also hired few people as I needed manpower to carry out the task,” he said.

Bhargav said 75 per cent of volunteers at the NGO, set up seven-year back, are students and social activists and people from professions such as software and banking.

Some people who have recovered from COVID-19 are volunteers too.