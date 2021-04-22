Hyderabad-based NGO provides oxygen to needy COVID-19 patients

Hyderabad: Amid rise in the COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad, many people are running from pillar to post in search of oxygen cylinders that is being sold at unprecedented high price.

In this difficult time, a Hyderabad-based NGO, Sakina Foundation has come forward to help needy persons. The foundation is providing oxygen cylinders of all sizes to them.

The foundation is receiving around 200 calls per day. Although, it is trying to help as much persons as possible, it is not possible to help all of them due to shortage of oxygen.

Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail of Sakina Foundation has spent more than Rs 10 lakh to buy cylinders.

Shaik Shoieb, a resident of Tolichowki said that when he took his father to the hospital, he was asked to bring an oxygen cylinder as there was no bed with an oxygen cylinder at the hospital. It was Sakina Foundation that provided the cylinder, he added.

In Hyderabad, the price of a 10-liter oxygen cylinder has spiked up to Rs. 20 thousand whereas, the 47.2-liter cylinder is being sold at Rs. 35 thousand. The cost of refilling the cylinder has also climbed to Rs. 2500 per liter.